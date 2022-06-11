Anchorman star David Koechner, third left, has been charged with a DUI, just months after his last drink-driving arrest. Photo / Getty Images

Anchorman star David Koechner, third left, has been charged with a DUI, just months after his last drink-driving arrest. Photo / Getty Images

Anchorman star David Koechner was reportedly charged with drink driving last weekend - just months after he was charged with an alleged hit-and-run.

The actor, 59 was charged and arrested in Ohio last Saturday at 2am for driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, reports the Sun.

A source told TMZ how Koechner was seen swerving by a state trooper who pulled him over and allegedly smelled alcohol on his breath.

Koechner was ticketed and is expected to appear in court in July.

The actor had just finished hosting an Office-themed trivia night where he played his character Todd Packer.

Koechner was charged with drink driving and a hit-and-run last New Year's Eve after he crashed his car in Simi Valley, California.

He allegedly crashed into a street sign and failed the subsequent breathalyser test.

TMZ reports how the Ventura County Police classified both counts as misdemeanours, and the Anchorman star could up face up to six months in jail for each count.

He could also be required to complete an alcohol education course.

Koechner is best known for his role as Champ Kind in the Anchorman movies.

Koechner also appeared on a handful of episodes of the Office but told CBS News in 2013 his Champ role remained iconic.

"After I did one or two episodes of that show it became the second thing everyone put when they referenced me," he said.

"Over seven years, I think I only did 14 episodes — like two a year. That character is so memorable."