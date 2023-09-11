Nicole Kidman is seen at the Final game with Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 09, 2023 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has been accused of being a “mean girl”.

Schumer has now removed an Instagram post of Nicole Kidman at the 2023 US Open women’s final after being criticised for “cyber-bullying”.

Schumer was slammed by her social media followers after she shared a snap of Kidman while she was watching the star-studded sporting event from the stands, according to Page Six.

“This how human sit”, Schumer wrote in the post’s caption, hinting that the 56-year-old actress looked robotic.

Kidman had a serious expression on her face, with her hand under her chin.

Prior to Schumer deleting the picture, fans criticised her “mean” caption and accused Schumer of “mean girl public trolling”.

Nicole Kidman at the women's final of the US Open Tennis Championships. Photo / Getty Images

“Are you cyber-bullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now?” one person asked.

Another wrote: “Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror.”

After the intense backlash, Schumer deleted the post.

Page Six has tried to contact both Schumer and Kidman’s representatives. Both have yet to comment.

After Kidman watched the game between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, she congratulated the 19-year-old Gauff on her victory in an Instagram story.

“Congratulations Coco!” the Oscar-winner captioned a snap of Gauff. “Thank you US Open! Great women’s final 2023.”

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer at the 2023 US Open women's final. Photo / Getty Images

Schumer also shared a photo from the tennis event, writing: “Go @cocogauff !!!!”

Both Schumer and Kidman wore pink while attending the match over the weekend, with the comedian donning a collared shirt and black shorts with her husband, Chris Fischer.

Kidman matched a pink dress with a white jacket and loafers.