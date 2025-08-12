These included a “Biohacking Brunch”, which saw the guests indulge in red-light therapy, breath work, and energy rehabilitation.
Another 100 guests chose to pay US$97 ($163) admission to the rehearsal dinner and ceremony, or US$57 ($96) for just the ceremony.
The couple’s loved ones were automatically given access to the full VIP experience.
Online commenters have described the move as “scammy,” but Larsen said the ticket scheme meant the pair was certain guests wanted to be there.
“When someone chooses to purchase a ticket to a wedding, they are saying ‘Yes,’ but it’s not out of obligation.”
All the money raised from the wedding will go to Village Impact, a Canadian charity that constructs schools in Africa.
The newlyweds plan to travel to Kenya with the charity in July 2026.
“It costs $15,000 to build a classroom with Village Impact. We went with them to Africa two years ago and it was the most beautiful, life-changing experience.”
Several guests donated the US$15,000 ($25,200) on the spot.