An American couple charged guests for the privilege of attending their wedding, raising US$132,000 ($222,123) for charity.

Frustrated by extravagant wedding industry costs, Marley Jaxx and Steve Larsen opted to sell tickets to their upcoming nuptials.

The pair told The New York Post the decision was intended to be “disruptive”.

About 270 guests attended the three-day affair, which the Boise natives opened up to their combined social media following of 192,000.

Of these attendees, 30 purchased VIP tickets valued at US$1000 ($1680), earning them the right to enjoy a variety of special festivities.