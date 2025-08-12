Advertisement
American couple raises $222k for charity by selling wedding tickets

The snippet of the couple's ceremony uploaded to TikTok. Video / TikTok/antoniahachem

An American couple charged guests for the privilege of attending their wedding, raising US$132,000 ($222,123) for charity.

Frustrated by extravagant wedding industry costs, Marley Jaxx and Steve Larsen opted to sell tickets to their upcoming nuptials.

The pair told The New York Post the decision was intended to be “disruptive”.

