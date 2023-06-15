Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation battle has left the actress with little to her name. Photo / AP

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation battle has left the actress with little to her name. Photo / AP

Amber Heard has been spotted smiling in the streets of Madrid mere days after paying her ex-husband Johnny Depp a court-ordered US$1 million ($1.6m) settlement - and while she is all smiles, it seems her net worth isn’t as cheery.

The Daily Mail has reported Heard’s insurance company has officially paid Depp out following a bitter legal battle last year, with the court order stating the money will be split five ways among Depp’s favourite charities.

According to the UK news outlet, the chosen charities – Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and the Amazonia Fund Alliance – will receive US$200,000 (each, with the money going towards helping sick children and providing deprived communities housing.

But with the Aquaman actress’s net worth now US$1m less than earlier this year, it begs the question of just how much is left to her name.

Actress Amber Heard seen in Spain on May 11, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Until the highly publicised defamation battle last year which saw a court award Depp a partial sum of $US15m in damages, it could be fair to say not many people knew of the actress and compared to her ex-husband, her net worth was a clear indication of this.

A Fox Business report published last June revealed the actress’s net worth was US$8m), however, a contradicting report from Celebrity Net Worth listed Heard’s net worth at US$2.5m.

While some of this came from her roles in Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where she was paid a total of US$3m for her work, other sources of income for the star came from her 31 professional modelling credits including campaigns with Guess, a global ambassadorship with L’Oreal Paris (worth US$1.625m) and work with the Cannes Film Festival and Harper’s Bazaar.

Elsewhere, the star received a US$7m settlement in her divorce from Depp – something she pledged to donate to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union. It was revealed in court last year that she only donated part of the settlement.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in the courtroom during their bitter defamation trial last year. Photo / AP

Following their divorce, Heard applied for spousal support in addition to the settlement and asked for US$50,000 per month to cover various expenses, including US$10,000 for rent, US$2000 for eating out and US$10,000 for pet supplies and legal costs.

Her reason for asking was that she was making a small income at the time. Her income included US$27,000 in film royalties and she had to prove her savings sat at US$25,000 at the time, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She later withdrew the claim.

It was then reported by Celebrity Net Worth following the infamous defamation battle last year that she was worth US$2.5m but it seems things have taken a major downturn for the actress.

Now, the website lists her worth at US$500,000 compared to her ex-husband’s mind-boggling US$150m.

Despite this, it doesn’t seem to bother Heard who was seen smiling and chatting to media in Spain this week amid reports she has relocated with her daughter to a spot just outside Madrid.

Daily Mail has reported it’s unclear whether the actress will return to Hollywood, but she will hit the big screen at least one more time to appear in the upcoming thriller In The Fire, set to premiere later this month.