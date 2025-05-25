- Amazon’s The Wheel of Time has been cancelled and won’t return for a fourth season.
- Tough economic conditions and poor third-season performance led to the decision, despite improved critic scores.
- Kiwi actress Zoë Robins, a lead since 2021, praised the show for boosting her career visibility.
Amazon‘s hit fantasy show The Wheel of Time has been cancelled and will not be renewed for a fourth season.
It comes about two months after the show‘s third season debuted on its Prime Video streaming service.
New Zealand actress Zoë Robins has starred in one of the show‘s lead roles since 2021, joining an ensemble cast that included Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Sydney-born Madeleine Madden.
Amazon MGM Studios, whose executives are known to be fond of the flagship fantasy series, cited tough economic conditions as the reason behind its call, Deadline reported.