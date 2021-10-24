Amanda Knox welcomes her first child with husband Christopher Robinson

Amanda Knox has become a mother for the first time. Photo / @hisnameisricardo

Amanda Knox has become a mother for the first time. Photo / @hisnameisricardo

Amanda Knox has become a mother to a baby girl named Eureka Muse.

Knox, who became a household name after being acquitted of murdering her former roommate Meredith Kercher, has welcomed her first child with her husband Christopher Robinson.

The happy news comes after she revealed on her podcast Labyrinths that she had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

She did not share the exact date of her baby's birth, but the New York Times reports that the couple became parents months before that podcast aired.

In July, she wrote on Twitter, "Season 2 of Labyrinths premieres today with episode 1 of a 5-part miniseries on infertility. In today's episode, I bare my soul about my recent miscarriage.

"It didn't have a heartbeat."

Knox married Robinson in 2018 and the couple initially "thought it was a straight line from unprotected sex to baby".

But in August, a clip at the end of the most recent podcast episode heard her looking at a pregnancy test and shouting "yes" upon seeing the positive sign.

She shared a sweet photo of herself holding baby Eureka on her Instagram, adding an explanation as to why she plans to keep her daughter out of the public eye.

"Since my exoneration, I've struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited as tabloid content," she wrote.

"It's not easy, and I often feel like I'm trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth. I know that I cannot 100% protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I've suffered, but I'm doing the best I can.

"Which is why this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media. I'm so grateful to everyone who has wished @emceecarbon and I well on our journey to parenthood. Thank you for believing in us."

Knox was implicated in the murder of her roommate Kercher in Italy in 2007 when she and her boyfriend at the time Rafaello Sollecito became suspects in the investigation.

She and Sollecito spent four years in prison before she was released in 2011 following an appeal against her conviction.

Knox returned to the US after her conviction was overturned and is now an advocate for victims of wrongful conviction.