Alien Weaponry scores cover fame at Metal Hammer

Reo Māori thrash metal band Alien Weaponry has made the cover of international metal magazine Metal Hammer with the headline "Meet the future of Metal".

"Feeling stoked and humbled from Waipu, New Zealand," the band posted on their Social pages.

The band, founded by brothers Henry de Jong and Lewis de Jong in 2010, has dominated the thrash metal scene with accolades including NZVMA nominations, Finland album of the decade and even making a video game appearance.

Now they can add being on the cover of this highly prestigious metal magazine to their list of accomplishments.

"For metallers, it's bigger than being on the cover of Rolling Stone," guitarist/lead singer Lewis de Jong says.

The band also featured recently in American Revolver Magazine's "most anticipated albums of 2021" for their upcoming second album, which was recorded during lockdown and will be released in the first half of 2021.

"With all the constraints around Covid 19 at the moment it's great to have some international presence," drummer Henry de Jong says. "We were lucky to have our own studio in Waipu to record most of the new album in, and we are hoping touring will kick off in Europe and America later this year so we can reconnect with all our international fans."

The band signed with LA-based Rick Sales Entertainment (managers of Slayer, Ghost and Gojira) in September 2020; and has just completed aa New Zealand tour with new bassist Tūranga Morgan-Edmonds. They hope to tour Australia in the not too distant future.