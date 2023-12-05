British adult entertainers Oliver Spedding and Sophie Anderson, who have both died recently.

British adult actor Sophie Anderson has died aged 36, just weeks after boyfriend Oliver Spedding, and after he cruelly posted a hoax announcement of her death.

Anderson is remembered for bringing adult entertainment to the mainstream in the UK with her infectiously camp persona and for her work with HIV charities and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

Her death was announced by frequent collaborator Rebecca More, and comes after the recent death of Anderson’s boyfriend, a former footballer who had joined the adult entertainment industry.

His cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

More, real name Rebecca Jones, wrote on social media: “I’m devastated hearing the awful news of Sophie’s passing. We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her.

“The bubbly, funny, kind-hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors. We were very close, and we shared a crazy time together that was totally unique to us.

“That’s how I will remember her. This is so tragic but I know you are now at peace. I will always love you and hold a special place in my heart.”

More’s post did not provide a cause of death.

Anderson became popular after one particularly notorious video with More in 2018, and recently parlayed her adult fame into TikTok stardom and appearances on well-known podcasts.

HIV and sexual health charity The Terrence Higgins Trust wrote: “We’re so sad to hear about the death of Sophie Anderson. Sophie and Rebecca have done so much to support our work — taking on challenges to raise money and tackle HIV stigma.”

Drag Race UK’s Divina De Campo paid tribute: “So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of darling Sophie Anderson.

“She was outrageous but she was also incredibly sweet and a continuous advocate for those in the LGBTQ+ community and her industry. A genuinely sweet soul. Rest in peace darling.”

Anderson’s death comes two weeks after the death of her boyfriend, Oliver Spedding, an adult actor and former footballer.

The pair, who lived and worked together, reportedly had a volatile relationship and the Daily Mail reported today that Spedding was arrested by police on September 11 on suspicion of causing Anderson grievous bodily harm.

After his release, he posted a hoax death announcement for Anderson.

Anderson appeared to forgive him, writing: “I know things have been put online and assumptions have been made but he’s not the bad one.

“His silly joke about me being dead was only because everyone keeps bombarding him with messages like he has hurt me and he never has done.

“It was a stupid joke and he is sorry,” she said.



