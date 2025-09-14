Advertisement
‘Adolescence’ and ‘The Studio’ tipped to win big at TV’s Emmys

Andrew Marszal
AFP·
4 mins to read

Pundits say that race between 'Severence' and 'The Pitt' is too close to call at the ceremony, which kicks off at 5pm in Los Angeles (midnight GMT Monday). Photo / Chris Delmas, AFP

Searing teen murder saga Adolescence and Hollywood satire The Studio are expected to be among the big winners at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, television’s equivalent of the Oscars.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+’s sci-fi office thriller Severance and HBO medical procedural The Pitt will vie for the highly coveted best drama series prize.

