Adele teared up during the final Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show. Photo / Youtube

Adele teared up while sharing an emotional confession with James Corden about her divorce.

The Chasing Pavements singer, 34, finalised her split from charity boss Simon Konecki, 49, in March 2021, and emotionally admitted to Corden how he helped her with the separation.

Appearing in the final Carpool Karaoke segment of Corden’s The Late Late Show before it wraps up for good this week, the singer revealed Corden’s most impactful advice came when they went on a joint family holiday with him, his wife Julia Carey, 43, their three children, and her 10-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with Konecki.

The singer was visibly emotional in the final few minutes of the video. Photo / Youtube

She revealed how a verse in her song I Drink Wine was inspired by outgoing The Late Late Show presenter’s life advice: “[It] was inspired by a conversation that you and I had,” she said, “and it was the 4th of January, 2020 or something, and we’d been on vacation together with the kids... and we were on our way home and my mood had changed and it was like the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable, for just being an adult, whereas the year before that I left Simon, you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me and Angelo.”

Getting tearful, Adele - now engaged to 41-year-old sports agent Rich Paul - added: “You used to do it with humour as well, you used to be like, ‘Good luck with that one!’ with any sort of thing that I was pursuing, and you were always so, you were like an adult with me, you and Julia would always give me this advice.”

But Adele said in the Carpool episode, released on YouTube on Monday, giving Corden advice about whether to quit America to return to Britain made her feel “unsafe”.

Explaining his decision to leave hosting in the US, which will end with his final The Late Late Show on April 27, Corden - who last year made headlines for his alleged rude behaviour at the Balthazar restaurant in New York - added: “It was work stuff, and the internet, and all those things.”

Adele replied: “It got me thinking, I felt so unsafe, with you feeling unsafe, because you’ve always been like [the adult] you have, since I was like 21.

“And then I went to the studio a couple of weeks later, and I wrote this and I sang it into my phone and I sent it to you and I do remember you saying, ‘That’s exactly how I was feeling.’”

She also told Corden: “I’m just not ready to come back (to Britain) yet. Otherwise, I would come back with you.”