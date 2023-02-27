Rich Paul and Adele at the 65th Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Singer Adele is rumoured to be engaged to sports agent Rich Paul, who she has been dating for two years.

According to The Sun, the 34-year-old mother-of-one is planning to tie the knot with Paul, 41, as soon as summer arrives in the northern hemisphere.

Reports of the couple’s advancing romance were first publicised on celebrity gossip site Deux Moi, which claims the engagement news come from a “reliable source”.

Adele first revealed she was in a relationship with Paul in a CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey in December 2021.

Adele was first spotted with Rich Paul at an NBA All-Star Game in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

She said: “I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor.

“And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I’m like, ‘A business meeting about what?’ And then it was the first time we hung out on our own, without friends, and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life.”

Adele, who divorced Simon Konecki in March 2021, also revealed: “Rich just incredibly arrived. I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.

“It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows. He’s great. He’s so f***ing funny.”

In February last year the Someone Like You singer walked the Brit Awards red carpet sporting a sizeable rock on her wedding finger, sparking rumours of an engagement.

But it wasn’t until August that she set the record straight: “I’m not married. I’m not married!

“I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Now UK tabloids The Mirror and The Daily Mail have claimed the singer has sported a dazzling engagement ring as she took to the stage for her Las Vegas residency show over the weekend.

The sizeable rock is understood to be worth over $1 million.