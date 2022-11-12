No expense is being spared as Adele prepares for her Las Vegas residency. Photo / Supplied

Adele will reportedly be using technology worth $776,000 to protect her voice during her Las Vegas residency.

The 34-year-old superstar - who postponed her Weekends with Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January just 24 hours before the opening night and claimed Covid-19 had rendered her show impossible to put on - is set to finally take to this stage this Friday, November 18 for a concert series lasting three months.

The Sin City venue has installed a "complex" system which will guarantee her the "best possible air" while she sings.

A source told The Mirror: "They've had complex systems installed before, but this one really is on another level. The system works by combining dehumidifiers, purification units, water molecule dispersal and cooling fans in the preparation room and then guiding that air around the stage when she performs. Adele is getting the best possible air to protect her voice."

The news comes just hours after it was claimed that the Grammy Award-winning songstress - who had to undergo surgery on her vocal cords in 2011 after suffering a haemorrhage on them - is "more than ready" to take to the stage and has been rehearsing for "more than 12 hours" per day.

Adele tearfully announced on social media in January that she was postponing her concerts in Las Vegas. Photo / Twitter

A source said: "Adele cannot wait for her residency to kick off, she's more than ready. She's put her heart and soul into preparing, she's been rehearsing 12 hours a day and every little thing is in place and perfected.

"At this point it's just a feeling of wanting it to hurry up and be opening night because now that everything's ready the waiting is tough, it's like the countdown to Christmas morning or something. Opening night is going to be an epic celebration, she's going to have all her loved ones there!"