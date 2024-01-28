Adele has revealed to fans that she will embark on another world tour one day. Photo / Getty Images

Adele has revealed to fans that she will embark on another world tour one day. Photo / Getty Images

Adele has revealed when her new album will be hitting the airwaves and it’s bad news for her die-hard fans.

The Daily Mail has reported that while the 35-year-old singer has confirmed plans to embark on a world tour, following the end of her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in June, she said it won’t be anytime soon.

On Saturday, the star told the audience that when she creates a new album she wants to take it on a world tour but told them she won’t be writing anything for a little while yet.

In a video posted to X, she could be heard telling fans: I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” adding, “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

30 was Adele’s last album and was released in 2021, quickly climbing the charts and earning multiple Brit Awards including British Album of the Year in 2022.

This isn’t the first time the mother of one has spoken about her future career plans and touring possibilities.

In October last year, she paired a lengthy Instagram post with a video montage of her residency telling fans, “these shows have changed my life”.

“I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget,” she said.

The Easy on Me singer continued to say she’s learned so much about herself and most importantly, how much she enjoys being on stage.

She signed off the post writing, “So let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever! Love you and I’ll see you on the other side soon.”

Her words resulted in many fans speculating a tour could be in the works, “Oh, I’m praying for a world tour!!” one said. Another said: “World tour please!”.

Adele first shot to fame in 2008 with the release of her debut album, 19. She has since released three more albums including 21, 25 and 30 all of which have seen commercial success.

The singer told The Hollywood Reporter last month that the reason she has only released four albums during her lengthy career is due to the birth of her son, Angelo, who she had at 21 with her now ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“The real reason that I’ve only had four albums and I don’t think that many people know this – they know that I have a child – my son is 11 years old,” she added, “So if you do the math, that means that at the height of ‘21′… I fell pregnant. To many that would be, and it was, considered career suicide.”

“It was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success, and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful.” Adding, “And that perhaps, just maybe, I could be a hit both on and off the stage. And you’ll never guess what — I f***ing got away with it!”