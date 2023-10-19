The singer revealed she drank excessively during her 20s and only gave it up 3 months ago. Photo / Getty Images

The singer revealed she drank excessively during her 20s and only gave it up 3 months ago. Photo / Getty Images

Adele has made a shock admission at her latest Las Vegas show, confessing that she was a “borderline alcoholic” throughout her 20s.

The Hello singer got candid mid-show as she spoke to the audience between songs. Spotting a few crowd members drinking “a pint” of whiskey sour during her performance at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace, the songstress revealed that she had only recently sworn off alcohol, reports news.com.au.

“I stopped drinking … maybe, like, three and a half months ago,” the 35-year-old confessed.

“It’s boring. I mean, oh my God, it’s boring. I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine [too].”

“So, enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous,” she shared.

This isn’t the first time that Adele has brought up her relationship with booze. At her show back in March, she revealed to the audience that she drank heavily when she moved to the US during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adele confessed that she was a “borderline alcoholic” throughout her 20s. Photo / Getty Images.

“I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown. It was 11am, and I was definitely, like, four bottles of wine in — like we all were,” she confessed.

“I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically.”

Adele told Vogue in 2021 that her “close relationship” with alcohol stemmed from her dad, Mark Evans’ addiction.

Father and daughter were estranged for most of her musical career. It wasn’t until the lead-up to his passing in May 2021 that they were able to find closure in their relationship.

While Adele’s dad passed away after a long struggle with bowel cancer at the age of 57, his battle with alcohol addiction lasted most of his life.

“I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It’s what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it,” the star reflected on her father, who walked out on her and her family when she was a kid.

Evans himself admitted that he wasn’t a steady force in Adele’s life when she was growing up.

Chatting to The Sun in 2011, he said: “I was a rotten father at a time when she really needed me. I was putting away two litres of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella [beer] every day.”

ALCOHOL ADDICTION

Where to get help:

• If you or someone you know needs support and treatment to reduce their alcohol intake, call the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, visit their website, or free text 8681 for confidential advice.