Adam Sandler gushed about his wife of 20 years in a rare glimpse into his private life. Photo / Getty Images

After two decades of marriage, Adam Sandler and his wife are still crazy about each other.

The Uncut Gems actor celebrated his 20th anniversary with his wife Jackie Sandler by posting a heartwarming wedding throwback on Instagram, reports Page Six.

“Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids,” Sandler captioned a photo from the day they exchanged their vows.

“Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always.”

Other A-listers congratulated the happy couple in the comments section of the post, such as Sandler’s Grown Ups co-star Nick Swarsdon.

“When you said ‘I saba doo’ everyone wept congrats. Love you both. ️Jackie is amazing. You sometimes smell. Blessings,” Swardson wrote.

“Happy anniversary!!!!!!” commented Spotlight singer Jennifer Hudson.

The loved-up pair wed in June 2003 at a Malibu estate while joined by their nearest and dearest Hollywood friends, including Jennifer Aniston. The Sandlers share daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14, together.

The lovebirds, however, met long before they tied the knot, first bumping into each other on the set of Big Daddy in 1999.

While The Wedding Singer actor was the protagonist in the film, Jackie, 48, played a waitress.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2. Photo / Netflix

Since then, the actress has featured in multiple movies with her husband, including Just Go With It, Murder Mystery and 50 First Dates.

The couple are set to return to the big screen in tow with their daughters in the Netflix film You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!

The film will hit the streaming platform later this year.



