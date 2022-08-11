Heche can be seen being removed from the scene on a stretcher and taken toward a waiting ambulance. Photo / Fox 11 / AP

Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time of her horrific car crash last Friday which has left her fighting for her life.

Los Angeles Police Department sources told TMZ that the actress' blood test results came up positive for both substances.

Heche's car smashed into a house in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles' westside. Flames erupted, and Heche, who was alone in the car, was pulled by firefighters from the vehicle embedded in the house. It took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse the flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Heche has been in a coma since shortly after the collision and there are fears she may die because her lungs are badly damaged, a source told DailyMail.com.

However, the law enforcement insiders cautioned that fentanyl may have been administered to Heche at the hospital to help manage her pain after the accident.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," spokeswoman Heather Duffy Boylston said in an email.

The 53-year-old was not under the influence of alcohol, according to TMZ, despite a photo taken shortly before the accident that showed a red-capped bottle in her car's cupholder.

Law enforcement is treating the crash as a potential criminal act due to the injuries inflicted on Lynne Mishele, the woman inside the house.

Mishele's condition is not known.

A native of Ohio, Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award.

Her film career took off in the late 1990s, with Heche playing opposite stars including Johnny Depp (Donnie Brasco) and Harrison Ford (Six Days, Seven Nights).

In a 2001 memoir, Call Me Crazy, Heche talked about her lifelong struggles with mental health and a childhood of abuse.

She was married to camera operator Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2009. The two had a son together. She had another son during a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on the TV series Men In Trees.

Heche has worked consistently in smaller films, on Broadway, and on TV shows in the past two decades. She recently had recurring roles on the network series Chicago P.D. and All Rise, and in 2020 was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars.