Actor leaves Amazon's Lord of The Rings series over creative differences

A still from the Lord of The Rings movie franchise. A new series based on the novels is being produced in NZ. Photo / Supplied

Tom Budge left Amazon's Lord of the Rings over creative differences.

The 39-year-old actor was cast in an undisclosed role for the upcoming TV series based on the epic book series but it was recently reported he walked away from the series, which is being produced in New Zealand, after filming one episode.

He wrote on Instagram: "Hello loves, It is with great sadness that I am writing to tell you I have departed Amazon's Lord Of The Rings television series. After recently seeing the first episodes shot over the last year Amazon has decided to go in another direction with the character I was portraying.

"I must thank the creative team for their encouragement towards trying something that I believed was new, exciting and beautiful. And I sincerely thank the extraordinary cast and crew for their love, support and friendship over what has been a very difficult and unusual experience. Alas, some things just cannot be. Destiny my mother, I thank thee."

The show is set years before the events of the original books by J.R.R. Tolkien and will also star Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Maxim Baldry, and Ema Horvath.

It is being developed by the writing team of J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. J.A. Bayona, who helmed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will direct the first two episodes.

He will also executive produce alongside producing partner Belen Atienza. Among the writers on the show are Gennifer Hutchinson (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos) and Justin Doble (Stranger Things).

The show could be one of the most expensive productions of all time. The Hollywood Reporter predicts the total cost for the series could reach more than $1 billion once production budgets, casting, writers, producers and visual effects are factored in.

However, Budge is not the only one to have walked away from the project. It was previously reported Will Poulter had to drop out of the multi-season show because of scheduling conflicts.