Actor Jamie Costa's incredible Robin Williams impression leaves fans speechless

Actor Jamie Costa blew viewers away with test footage of his performance as the late Robin Williams. Video / Jamie Costa

Actor Jamie Costa has fans of the late Robin Williams blown away with his spot-on impression of the star.

The American actor, who is known for his strikingly accurate impersonations of celebrities including Williams, uploaded a five-minute video to his YouTube channel this week titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene".

Viewers were quick to applaud his take on the late actor. The clip features Costa as Williams on the set of Mork and Mindy in 1982.

The scene in question sees Williams' co-star Dawber interrupt him as he practices his lines to break the news of fellow comedian John Belushi's death, and reveals Williams' reaction to the news.

Costa finds it difficult to digest the news when Murphree tells him Belushi had been found dead that morning.

He insists, "No, I told you, I was with him. John's not dead, I was with him last night."

After a dark warning from Murphree to Costa - "I can't let what happened to him happen to you" - a knock at the door shows it's time to get back to set.

Costa returns to reciting his lines, with a break in his voice this time. The powerful clip left some viewers calling for a feature-length biopic about Williams, starring Costa.

"Who else has been hoping Jamie would play Robin in a biopic since you saw his first Robin impressions?" one wrote in response to the video.

The comedian and actor passed away in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

"It's one thing to resemble a person but it's how much he sounds like him and has his mannerisms and expressions down that's so freaking impressive. I hope this movie gets made. I still feel his loss," another fan shared.

Another summed up what we were all thinking when we watched the clip, writing, "This is absolutely incredible. Make this full length movie and hire this man NOW!"

Williams would have turned 70 on July 21 this year.

And on the anniversary of his death on August 11, his son Zak Williams shared a heartfelt tribute to his dad.

He took to Twitter with a bittersweet message, writing, "Dad, seven years ago today you passed on.

"The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever."