Actor Dominic West insists his marriage is 'strong' after photos emerge of him kissing actress Lily James

Dominic West and wife Catherine FitzGerald made a statement to press after he was spotted kissing Lily James. Photo / Getty Images

She suffered humiliation on a global scale after her husband was snapped kissing actress Lily James - now Dominic West's wife Catherine Fitzgerald has told reporters they're "very much still together".

Hours after Fitzgerald told friends she was "heartbroken" over the photos, she agreed to put on a bizarre show of unity with West, reports the Daily Mail.

She kissed him for the cameras outside their Wiltshire home, but despite the public display of affection, Fitzgerald appeared "uncomfortable" around him.

The couple then handed photographers a piece of paper with the words "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together" written on it, with their signatures underneath.

West, who returned home on Monday night for "crisis talks" with his wife of 10 years, refused to answer questions about what happened in Italy between him and James.

They then left their home and drove off together.

Fitzgerald had told friends she was "heartbroken, shocked, and devastated" to see West embracing James while not wearing his wedding ring.

The couple had been married since 2010 and she thought they had a "good marriage".

She managed to smile for reporters, although she was visibly upset leaving her home.

Meanwhile, James is yet to speak on the matter. She and West share the same manager, who was also with them on the trip.

In the past, West has spoken about how he feels about infidelity, asking reporters in 2016 why wives "make such a fuss" about affairs.

"I think women should be more indulgent of affairs," he said.

"I really do. It's daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn't it? Everyone should turn a blind eye to men's behaviour between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over."

He told Harper's Bazaar that monogamy "is not the necessarily natural way to be".

"'It's one of those subjects that people have very strong opinions about because everybody is open to it and can experience it. It affects kings as much as it does snails. A lot of people have experienced it and a lot of people fear it."