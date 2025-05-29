“It is one of the nasty ones unfortunately.

“The good thing is I’m surrounded by beautiful friends and family and an incredible medical support team. Honestly we have the best in the world here in Australia.

“It’s pretty confronting. It is a full-on one. But new treatments keep coming down the pipeline all the time… I’ve just got to (laughs).

“What do you? What are you gonna do?

“Please keep a distance though because I will be very immunocompromised. So as I can’t hug no more.”

The star of TV series Kath & Kim and films Babe and Ride Like a Girl described her outlook and attitude to recovery as “hopeful”.

“I’m being lovingly cared for by friends and family. My medical team is brilliant and I’ve never felt more held by the people around me,” she said.

“I’ll be lying very low while my immune system takes a hammering.

“This is an obscure cancer and was only diagnosed incidentally via a breast screen where they found my lymph nodes were up.

“To be honest, I’ve been feeling pretty rats*** for ages. So I asked for extra bloods and – voila!

“So the take away is – get tested and listen to your body!

“For now, just know I’m in good hands, good spirits – but I reserve my human right to be a cranky old moll.”

Magda Szubanski played Sharon Strzelecki in Kath & Kim. Photo / Supplied

During the past decade, Szubanski has increasingly opened up about her private battles.

In her 2014 memoir Reckoning, Szubanski documented her complicated relationship with food and her sexuality, something she had guarded for decades before finally coming out in 2012.

She later admitted that outing herself was one of the scariest things she’s done in her life.

She signed off to her legion of fans with a request: “If you do see me out and about – don’t hug me, kiss me or breathe anywhere near me! Wave enthusiastically from a safe distance and know I love you madly.”

Magda Szubanski pictured in Melbourne earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

Aussie stars react

After announcing her battle with characteristic candour, and a head of thinning hair, Szubanski was immediately swamped with support on social media.

Melbourne and Sydney’s arts and entertainment communities were quick to show their support for her.

Comedian Peter Hellier wrote: “Sending you all my love Mags!!!!! You (and we) know how strong you are!”

Actor Teresa Palmer added: “Oh Mags, I’m so sorry to hear this s*** news, you’re such an inspiration to so many of us, an icon for the ages. Hope you can feel all the strength being sent your way from our crew and everyone who loves you.”

Rove McManus, who lost his first wife Belinda Emmett to bone cancer in 2006, added his sentiments: “Lots of love and support to you beautiful one.”

Radio personality Carrie Bickmore, who lost her first husband Greg Lange in 2010 to brain cancer, offered: “Oh babe. F***. You’ve got this – yelling at you now from a distance that we all love you.”

Today Extra host David Campbell kept his message of support brief: “I love you so bloody much.”

Television presenter Julia Zemiro, Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young and cook Poh Ling Yeow were also among those who sent well wishes.