Actor and comedian Magda Szubanski has announced she's been diagnosed with stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma - a rare and fast-moving blood cancer. Photo / madga_szubanski
Magda Szubanski has revealed she is in a private battle with stage four cancer that is “nasty” and “rare”.
The Australian comedian confirmed the diagnosis of mantle cell lymphoma, a rare and fast-moving blood cancer, in a post to social media on Thursday.
Szubanski, 64, described the cancer diagnosis as“serious” and said she has begun “the Nordic protocol… one of the best treatments available” for the disease that was randomly picked up during a recent breast screen.
“Hello, my lovelies. The head is shaved in anticipation of it all falling out in a couple of weeks.
“I have just been diagnosed with a very rare, very aggressive lymphoma.
In her 2014 memoir Reckoning, Szubanski documented her complicated relationship with food and her sexuality, something she had guarded for decades before finally coming out in 2012.
She later admitted that outing herself was one of the scariest things she’s done in her life.
She signed off to her legion of fans with a request: “If you do see me out and about – don’t hug me, kiss me or breathe anywhere near me! Wave enthusiastically from a safe distance and know I love you madly.”
Aussie stars react
After announcing her battle with characteristic candour, and a head of thinning hair, Szubanski was immediately swamped with support on social media.
Melbourne and Sydney’s arts and entertainment communities were quick to show their support for her.
Comedian Peter Hellier wrote: “Sending you all my love Mags!!!!! You (and we) know how strong you are!”
Actor Teresa Palmer added: “Oh Mags, I’m so sorry to hear this s*** news, you’re such an inspiration to so many of us, an icon for the ages. Hope you can feel all the strength being sent your way from our crew and everyone who loves you.”
Rove McManus, who lost his first wife Belinda Emmett to bone cancer in 2006, added his sentiments: “Lots of love and support to you beautiful one.”
Radio personality Carrie Bickmore, who lost her first husband Greg Lange in 2010 to brain cancer, offered: “Oh babe. F***. You’ve got this – yelling at you now from a distance that we all love you.”
Today Extra host David Campbell kept his message of support brief: “I love you so bloody much.”
Television presenter Julia Zemiro, Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young and cook Poh Ling Yeow were also among those who sent well wishes.