Baldwin says he's been fired from jobs because of the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. Photo / AP

Baldwin says he's been fired from jobs because of the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. Photo / AP

Alec Baldwin has spoken out amid news he will no longer face criminal charges.

The 65-year-old actor was facing charges that could see him land up to 18 months in prison after the gun he was holding fired and killed a cinematographer on the set of Rust in 2021.

Now, after news the charges have been dropped, Baldwin has taken to Instagram to thank his wife, Hilaria, for her constant support, “I owe everything I have to this woman,” he captioned a photo of the two of them embracing — adding, “(And to you, Luke),” likely referring to his attorney Luke Nikas, who represented him in the case.

In a statement to the New York Post this morning, Baldwin’s lawyers Nikas and Alex Spiro said: “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

The actor always maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges, brought by the Santa Fe District Attorney this year including involuntary manslaughter.

It’s understood Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is still facing charges in connection to the shooting.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun when off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set. Photo / AP

Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. An FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

The case against Baldwin had already been diminishing. A weapons charge that would have meant a much longer sentence had already been dismissed, and the first special prosecutor in the case resigned.

In documents obtained by New Mexico’s KRQE News, the probable cause statement filed against Baldwin alleged: “On the day of the shooting alone, evidence shows that no less than a dozen acts, or omissions of recklessness, occurred in the short time prior to lunch and the time of the shooting, and this does not include the reckless handling of the firearm by Baldwin.”

It added: “By act or omission or failure to act in his position as a producer directly contributed and/or failed to mitigate numerous reckless and dangerous actions during a very short time period.”

Involuntary manslaughter can involve a killing that happens while a defendant is doing something that is lawful but dangerous and is acting negligently or without caution.