Bluey viewers are divided over the "problematic" scene in the latest episode. Photo / Supplied

Viewers are divided over the latest episode of Australian children’s series Bluey, with some claiming it featured “toxic” messaging about weight.

The episode of the beloved ABC series depicts husband-and-wife Bandit and Chilli weighing themselves on bathroom scales. Bandit sighs, “Aw man”, before touching the excess skin on his stomach.

This then becomes the catalyst for Bandit to realise he needs to do more exercise, and he rallies the entire family to work out in the backyard together. The episode is fittingly titled “Exercise”.

It’s clear what the writers were trying to convey with the storyline, but viewers had mixed reactions. Some thought the scene was “fatphobic”, while others felt it was fair to highlight the importance of good health.

Prominent TikTok user Aussie Girl Margie took to the platform to air her frustration over the “problematic” scene.

“Apparently, Bluey is totally OK with fat shaming now,” she said. “I mean, overall the message of the episode was fantastic. But the fact they added in the scales and showed both parents being sad and disappointed after seeing the number on the scales, is pretty problematic.”

I adore @OfficialBlueyTV & the messages it sends. Except in the latest episode “Exercise”, where weight becomes a trigger for exercise. Watching Bandit stand on scale& squeeze his belly, frowning, sends a msg to kids that fat = bad & exercise = weight loss. V upsetting. #Bluey pic.twitter.com/68GAWzNeLk — Psychocinematic Podcast (@psychocinematic) April 16, 2023

Others took to Bluey’s official Twitter and Facebook pages with similar grievances, with one writing: “Really disappointed in the way this episode started, as someone who battled with my weight my whole childhood and into adulthood.”

But there were plenty of people who defended the episode, arguing it was important for a children’s show to promote an active lifestyle.

“Absolutely loved it. Beautiful message about being active. Moving. Exercising. Playing in the backyard,” one wrote on Facebook.

“Loved it. The bit with the doctor at the end meant it was about Bandit taking care of himself, not about him not liking the way he looked,” another added.

The episode showed Bandit rallying his entire family into doing backyard activities. Photo / supplied

“I liked it. Parents have to balance between work, exercise and kids. I don’t feel this episode was body shaming, it gave insight that parents are people too and have worries too. This includes their weight,” a third wrote.

Bluey, which first aired in 2018, returned to screens with new episodes last week, debuting its third season on ABC Kids.

It marked an overnight launch record for the channel, delivering a total audience of almost 1.5 million.