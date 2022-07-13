Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus and Christina Sas have made their red carpet debut. Photo / Getty Images

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus and his wife separated five months ago, and now the star has revealed he has moved on.

While appearing at the premiere for his new film, Poppi At The Circus, in Stockholm, Sweden, the Abba star stood proudly beside his new girlfriend, Christina Sas.

The couple looked in love as they spoke to the media and held hands on the red carpet, with some eagle eyes fans noticing a dedicated Sas was wearing a gold necklace with the star's name on it.

Metro reported Ulvaeus spoke to media at the event where he gushed over his girlfriend and said, "This is my partner Christina. We have dated for a while, and I felt like I wanted to take her to this event. So this is the first time we go out together,"

He went on to reveal they have been dating for "a short while".

It comes after the Sun reported the pair met during the Germany release of Abba Voyage as Sas was working for the band's label, Universal, at the time.

The Sun reported Sas secretly flew to be with Ulvaeus for Abba Voyage's concert residency launch at a purpose-built arena in East London earlier this year.

The Abba star was previously married to fellow bandmate Agnetha Faltskog from 1971 to 1979 with the couple sharing two children, Linda, 49, and Peter, 44.

By 1981 the star had remarried, this time to music journalist Lena Kallersjö and they went on to have two daughters, Emma, 40, and Anna, 36. However, the couple announced in February this year that they were separating after 41 years of marriage.

The Sun reported at the time, that the former couple released a joint statement saying, "After many wonderful and eventful years, we have decided to go our separate ways.

"We remain close friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren's birthdays and other family holidays together."