Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

'A Miracle': Ron Howard on Thirteen Lives, his new film about the Tham Luang cave rescue

4 minutes to read
Director Ron Howard on the set of Thirteen Lives, streaming on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow.

Director Ron Howard on the set of Thirteen Lives, streaming on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow.

Dominic Corry
By
Dominic Corry

Dominic Corry is a freelance entertainment writer and film critic.

Considering the degree to which the Tham Luang cave rescue captured the world's attention in 2018, it was perhaps inevitable that a big Hollywood movie would eventually be made about the remarkable events which saw

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.