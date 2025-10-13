Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

A House of Dynamite: Kathryn Bigelow’s riveting doomsday thriller

Ty Burr
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Idris Elba stars as the US President in A House of Dynamite. Photo / Eros Hoagland, Netflix

Idris Elba stars as the US President in A House of Dynamite. Photo / Eros Hoagland, Netflix

At first glance, Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite seems out of step with the moment. With everything else going on in the world – rising prices, incoming climate change, a US administration sending armed forces into its own cities – do we really need a suspense thriller about the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save