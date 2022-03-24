A colleague of Bob Saget has revealed new details from the night he passed away. Photo / Getty Images

A colleague has reported Bob Saget said he didn't feel well and his hearing was "off" the night of his death.

Before performing a comedy set on the night he died, Saget reportedly spoke to his colleague, Rosalie Cocci, and indicated he wasn't in the best form of health, "I did hear him say, 'I don't feel good but I'm ready to do the show. This is what I do this for.' He seemed to be talking himself up."

Page Six obtained the audio that was recorded by Orange County police in which Cocci, an errand runner for talent and staff at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Florida continued on to say, "He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up."

The showrunner then claimed Saget "stated" he was suffering from "long-term Covid" and it was "taking his body a long time to get over it" but he was "happy he had lozenges for the stage".

Saget then went on stage for his two hour performance where Cocci said "He wasn't sweating, he didn't miss a beat, nothing slurred . . . he came out very energetic."

The showrunner also noted the star had asked that Diet Coke and Red Bull for his dressing room but she didn't see him "ingest" either beverage.

The latest news comes after Investigators released their theory on what may have occurred in the final hours of Bob Saget's life following the release of his autopsy report which said Saget had suffered multiple fractures across the back of his skull and across his eye sockets.The report also revealed the star experienced bleeding on both sides of his brain.

Investigators have theorised how Saget suffered his injuries with one leading theory being that he fell backwards on to the marble floor after losing consciousness in his hotel room.

The beloved TV star is then thought to have regained consciousness long enough to get into bed before he lost consciousness again and died.

The Full House star was found dead on January 9, 2022 with the Orange County Medical Examiner's office ruling the death as a result of head trauma.