5 Seconds of Summer will play an all ages concert in Auckland at Spark Arena on Saturday October 2024, 2026. Photo / Supplied

Australian pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer have announced they will return to Aotearoa next year.

5SOS will play an all-ages concert in Auckland at Spark Arena on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The Spark Arena show is part of their just-announced Everyone’s a Star! world tour, in support of their forthcoming album of the same name, set for release on November 14 this year.

The tour starts in March with a European and UK leg running through May, followed by American dates from May to August, before heading to New Zealand in October.

Everyone’s a Star! is the Sydney-formed group’s sixth studio album, and their first official new music since 2022. The band say the record represents a sonic leap forward and a reassertion of their identity, drawing inspiration from artists like N.E.R.D., Gorillaz, The Prodigy and beyond.