Tickets for 5 Seconds of Summer’s 2026 Auckland show go on general public sale on Friday, October 31, at 9am New Zealand time, with presales beginning Wednesday, October 29.
Alongside today’s tour announcement, the band released new single Telephone Busy, which follows the lead single NOT OK and the playful follower Boyband which serves as “an ode to their fans and a playful nod to the label that’s followed them throughout their career”.
5 Seconds of Summer, often shortened to 5SOS, formed in 2011. The group consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Luke Hemmings, guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood and drummer Ashton Irwin.
The band gained prominence on YouTube and garnered widespread attention while touring with boy band One Direction on their 2013 Take Me Home tour.
5SOS are considered one of the most commercially successful Australian musical acts in history. To date, the multi-platinum group has sold over 18 million albums, more than six million concert tickets worldwide, had over 10 billion streams, and achieved three Billboard 200 #1 debuts.
Everyone’s a Star! world tour
Auckland (Spark Arena) – Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Presales start Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10am. General tickets on sale Friday, October 31, 2025, at 9am local time.
For tickets and further information, see livenation.co.nz.