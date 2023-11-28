Singer Ashlee Simpson, seen above in 2004 during her breakout year, doesn’t look like this anymore.

Singer Ashlee Simpson, seen above in 2004 during her breakout year, doesn’t look like this anymore.

She was one of the most recognisable pop rock stars of the 2000s, but now she’s sporting an entirely different look.

Ashlee Simpson rose to fame alongside her sister Jessica Simpson with songs like Pieces of Me and Boyfriend.

In 2004, she sported an iconic emo-esque appearance the same year she released her debut album, Autobiography.

In 2005, she then adapted her style, opting for a blonde-bombshell look upon her release of another elbum the same year.

Ashlee Simpson (left) with her sister Jessica Simpson backstage during MTV's Total Request Live.

Now she’s taken to social media to share images of what she looks like now as she glammed up for an event.

Simpson posed for fans in a chequered shirt dress, and showed off her strawberry blonde hair as she flashed a sultry look at the camera.

Fans reacted to her new look, with many heaping love on the now 39-year-old.

“I know I will keep saying this! But you are my forever style icon! You’re a queen!! Love everything about this look,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “So stunning!”

“Girl you have become so darn fierce!! You look phenomenal Ash,” a third stated.

Simpson had a reality TV show in 2004 which helped push Autobiography to become the highest-selling debut album by a female artist that year.

She went on to release two more albums I Am Me in October 2005 and Bittersweet World in April 2008.

Ashlee Simpson at the 15 Years of Siriano Party at Nic's On Beverly on November 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

However, after her 2008 album failed to reach the heights of her previous records, she stepped out of the spotlight for about a decade.

In 2018 she returned when she starred in a reality TV show with her husband Evan Ross, the son of legendary Motown star Diana Ross.

Earlier this year, Simpson shared the secret to her happy marriage, telling E! News: “I just celebrate our love. Marriage takes work and understanding each other and it’s so important to stay on point and grow with one another. I’m very lucky”.







