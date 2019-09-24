"Ackshully" was John Key's favourite opening when explaining the inexplicable. Last week, Megan Woods used "ackshully" time and again in an attempt to explain the immediate petrol price rise after the Saudi oilfield explosions.

In the '80s I was in exports. When exporting goods, one drew up a 30, 60 or 90-day bank draft. That included the purchase price at the time of order, not two or three months later after delivery.

So, Megan, why are oil companies allowed to defraud us by raising prices immediately some crisis occurs overseas? That oil has not even been loaded on to a tanker bound for Aotearoa NZ, let alone reached our petrol pumps.

Kiwis know they are being fleeced and that you, the Government and many Governments before you allow that fleecing.

Advertisement

One day the Kiwi will roar, mark my words. Just keep allowing the corporations to keep on impoverishing and defrauding them.

DENISE LOCKETT

Castlecliff



Visionaries needed

Stephen Palmer is correct that years ago the council investigated the port development.

Having spoken to Chas Poynter, the then mayor, shortly after, I found he was significantly frustrated with the over-conservativeness of the then council in being reluctant to take on the project, especially when they willingly embraced the sewage separation project at roughly the same cost, on what we now know was significantly flawed advice.

However, he also obfuscates the information a little. The littoral drift of sand down the coast was identified as a significant issue to be dealt with, but not insurmountable.

The solution was an extension of the North Mole out to deeper water, moving the bar out to an area where dredging requirements were eliminated or, at worst, minimal. Indeed, the dumping of concrete to reinforce and extend the mole actually started before a final decision was made.

The port, if done fully, has the potential to provide a basis for delivering substantial economic benefits for the city.

I do not recall if diversion of the river outlet was considered. However, this is necessary and beneficial for several reasons. Firstly and primarily, it would stop river silt being deposited in the harbour basin, thus essentially eliminating the need for the costly and ultimately crippling cost of ongoing dredging.

The second beneficial effect for the harbour project would be to enable the land on the harbour side of the diverted river to be reclaimed as harbour industrial land, opening up growth options for the future, including significantly increasing the size of the basin, and wharf options. A third beneficial effect will be effectively increasing the fall of the river from Shakespeare Cliff to the outlet at the sea, meaning any potential flood waters can drain faster, reducing the flooding risk upriver.

The port, if done fully, has the potential to provide a basis for delivering substantial economic benefits for the city. With global warming, a lot of effort is being given to looking at alternative transport options that are less damaging to the environment and coastal shipping rates very highly in this scale. Additionally, the Kaikoura earthquake clearly demonstrates the vulnerability of land transport infrastructure to natural disasters.

And finally, a fully developed port provides employment at every level for people born and raised in Whanganui, giving them decent opportunities here, rather than them having to move away.

Advertisement

I am looking for visionaries on our council and courage in the project team.

MURRAY SHAW

Bastia Hill

•Send your letters to: Letters, Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton St, PO Box 433, Whanganui 4500 or email letters@wanganuichronicle.co.nz

