Terry Fowler knows a lot about Whanganui drivers and as Whanganui's sole vehicle licence tester he has seen it all.

But after six years at VTNZ Whanganui Fowler is leaving his job to start his own driving school - Pacifika Driving School - with the hopes of teaching people good driving habits for their lifetime.

The idea has been in Fowler's mind for the past year. He intended to have the school up and running in April, but the Covid-19 lockdown delayed that.

Fowler said the school would allow him to fulfil his initial goal when he began licence testing: educating the next generation of drivers.

"I got into driver licence testing because I wanted to improve the standard of driving in Whanganui," he said.

"After thinking about it, I was really only dealing with the ones that want to improve.

"I could only provide so much information during the tests and have them prepared for the next time they sit the test."

VTNZ Whanganui has temporary relief cover since Fowler's departure, but is looking for a permanent replacement.

After six years of testing more than 15,000 Whanganui's drivers, Fowler said he could tell very quickly if someone has had lessons before sitting their restricted or full licence test.

"As a tester, I could tell who had an instructor and who hadn't within minutes."

Lessons could help unearth potentially bad habits, and give drivers confidence heading into their licence test, Fowler said.

"Parents that are teaching their children, there are certain habits that can get passed on because they just do it naturally.

"I have a whole system I use to make sure people are taught well."

Fowler has two Nissan Bluebirds that can be used for the lessons: one automatic and one manual.

His knowledge of Whanganui roads and experience as a tester in the area means Fowler is confident his school will thrive.

"I should be the go-to guy for anything driver licence testing."

Fowler's daughter Serena is in her final year at UCOL studying business management, and is helping book the lessons as she finishes her degree.

Upon completion, she will join the family business and help train people to get their learner's licence.

"She will deal with the theory side of it and once we have them in the system for those early stages, we can help them along for their whole journey."

Fowler credits former VTNZ licence tester David Pitt for encouraging him to take the leap of faith and start his own business.

"We were slowed down by the lockdown, but now is the right time."