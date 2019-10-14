A moment of silence was held in remembrance of long-time donor Ed Boyd at the UCOL scholarship awards last week.

Boyd, who died last month, donated scholarships to Whanganui students for nearly 40 years through his business H&A Print.

Fifteen students received scholarships amounting to $14,500 at UCOL Whanganui's semester two scholarship ceremony.

UCOL Whanganui awards scholarships twice a year to help students cover study and living costs.

Scholarship applicants were assessed on their academic achievements, effort, future plans, character, financial situation, and how they contribute to UCOL and their community.

UCOL Whanganui campus manager Bronwyn Paul said the selection panel received many high-quality applications, making it difficult to choose the scholarship recipients.

"It was really hard to pick the recipients because all of the applicants' grades were really good, and they all had unique stories."

Paul says scholarships play a big part in helping students achieve their academic goals.

"It's easy to assume that all students have laptops and other equipment that helps with their studies, but that's not the case. Sometimes a scholarship is the difference between a student being able to afford a laptop or not."

"These scholarships are really important to our students. A lot of them ask throughout the year what scholarships they can apply for."

The scholarships were donated by Akoranga Education Trust, Arthur Wheeler Leedstown Trust, George Bolton Trust, and The Grand Hotel.

Security student Adrian Takiari was overwhelmed to receive an Akoranga Education Trust Scholarship.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be the recipient of a scholarship. This opportunity will help me pursue my career."

Takiari says his scholarship money will help him cover stationery costs and a trip to Wellington Airport for CCTV training.

Once he finishes his studies, his goal is to work as a security officer for First Security.