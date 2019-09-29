On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
More than 400 teachers and principals are in Rotorua to discuss issues facing the education sector.
The annual New Zealand Education Institute Te Riu Roa conference runs from today until Wednesday. Support staff, early childhood workers and some Ministry of Education staff will meet, hear from guest speakers and discuss key issues in the sector.
This year's conference theme is Whakamana Tāngata and union members from around the country will hear from other members, the Post-Primary Teachers' Association, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and international guest speakers.
NZEI president Lynda Stuart told the Rotorua Daily Post the union would also launcha new campaign for the early childhood education sector on the final day of the conference.