More than 400 teachers and principals are in Rotorua to discuss issues facing the education sector.

The annual New Zealand Education Institute Te Riu Roa conference runs from today until Wednesday. Support staff, early childhood workers and some Ministry of Education staff will meet, hear from guest speakers and discuss key issues in the sector.

This year's conference theme is Whakamana Tāngata and union members from around the country will hear from other members, the Post-Primary Teachers' Association, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and international guest speakers.

NZEI president Lynda Stuart. Photo / Stephen Parker
NZEI president Lynda Stuart. Photo / Stephen Parker

NZEI president Lynda Stuart told the Rotorua Daily Post the union would also launch

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.