Schools at capacity across the region will get some relief, with the Government announcing a $42 million investment in the region, with Hamilton's Rotutuna Junior High School receiving $16 million for an expansion.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced the Education Growth Plans for the region at Rototuna High School on Tuesday afternoon, before taking a tour around Hamilton's newest high school.

Schools in the Waikato to get new classrooms will include two in Ngāruawāhia, five in Te Awamutu, four in Cambridge, one in Mercury and one in Putāruru.

Speaking at the high school, Mr Hipkins said it was time for the Government to plan for the growing number of students at Waikato schools.

"The Waikato is one of the fastest regions when it comes to growth, and we want to do a much better job in keeping up with that when it comes to schools," Mr Hipkins said.

"We don't want schools to end up overcrowded because at the moment we have been a bit too late when it comes to this.

"The plans forecast the need for new classrooms and schools for about 13,500 extra students in some of Waikato and Hawke's Bay's highest growth areas by 2030."

The investment in the Waikato will see, Rototuna Junior and Senior High Schools receive $16 million expansion, for 500 extra students across the two schools, while 30 other Waikato schools will get 79 classrooms.

This includes three kura who will receive 12 of these new classrooms, and a special school getting one new classroom.

"In the Hawke's Bay/Tairāwhiti, 10 schools are getting 23 classrooms worth $15 million.

"This includes eight classrooms for three kura, and a special school receiving four new classrooms," Mr Hipkins said.

In a statement, Mr Hipkins said the previous Government did not plan adequately for growth.

"We want New Zealand to be the best place to be a child and that means learning in warm, comfortable and modern classrooms," he said.

"We need to make sure families in some of our fastest growing areas around the country can be confident their local schools will have enough space for their kids."

Hamilton based Labour MP Jamie Strange said the funding for schools has been something he has pushed for since entering Government.

"We know that the schools in the region are either at capacity or reaching it, so this is something that should help relieve the pressure a bit," Mr Strange said.

He said with projects such as the planned Te Awa Lakes development set to take place near Horotiu, the Government needs to be a step ahead of developments to be able to provide learning centres for hotspots in growth.

The release of the regional growth plans is part of the wider National Education Growth Plan (NEGP) which forecasts that an additional 100,000 new student places are needed across the country by 2030.

The NEGP is supported by $1.2 billion cash injection for school property in the Wellbeing Budget, giving communities, schools and the construction industry certainty about what new building projects are coming up.

New classrooms for these Waikato schools

Cambridge

• Cambridge East School

• Goodwood School

• Leamington School

• Ngāti Hauā School

Hamilton East

• Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Rima

• Horsham Downs School

• Insoll Avenue School

• Knighton Normal School

• Matangi School

• Newstead Model School

• Silverdale Normal School

• Tamhere Model Country School

• Te Totara Primary School

Hamilton West

• Hamilton North School

• Crawshaw School

• Forest Lake School

• Glenview School (Hamilton)

• Maeroa Intermediate

• Rotokauri School

• Whatawhata School

• Whitiora School

Mercury

• Mercury Bay Area School

Ngāruawāhia

• Horotiu School

• Taupiri School

Te Awamutu

• Te Wharekura o Ngā Purapura o Te Aroha

• Ngāhinapōuri School

• Ōhaupō School

• Pirongia School

• Te Awamutu Intermediate

Putāruru

• Te Wharekura o Te Kaokaoroa o Pāterere