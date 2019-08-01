A plan to bring Hawke's Bay-based Eastern Institute of Technology under a single Government run nationwide mega-polytechnic has been described as a "devastating" blow to the region.

Minister of Education Chris Hipkins announced on Thursday, that New Zealand's 16 polytechnics will be merged into one national campus as part of vocational education reforms.

While EIT's campus will remain in the Hawke's Bay region, its name, EIT, is set to be phased out within three years under the new plan.

As part of the announcement, Hipkins outlined seven key changes he said would give the industry greater control over all aspects

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: