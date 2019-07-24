Friends and family have gathered at a special ceremony celebrating the achievements of Training For You students on Ingestre St in Whanganui.

The ceremony acknowledged students who completed healthcare and working with children programmes as well as the Level Up literacy and numeracy course.

The 13-week healthcare course (level 2) is run three times a year and is designed to prepare students for employment in aged-care facilities or higher learning.

Ten students graduated from the healthcare course and, of that group, eight have already gained employment within the healthcare sector in Whanganui.

Advertisement

The recently launched Level Up programme has a rolling intake throughout the year. Students work towards individual learning goals.

Graduate Anevili Fiaui is the first to complete the course, timed perfectly to be included in the ceremony.

Training For You Level Up programme graduate Anevili Fiaui has progressed to higher learning at Whanganui UCOL, along with three students from the Working With Children course. Photo / Supplied

Fiaui has now started a pathway in health studies at Whanganui UCOL, starting at Level 3, with the goal of becoming a registered nurse.

Six more students graduated from the working with children course.

The 20-week programme is a prelude to the knowledge and skills involved in the education and care of infants, toddlers and children in New Zealand.

Graduates gain 60 credits and are awarded the New Zealand Certificate in Early

Childhood Education and Care, Level 3.

The full-time course provides an introduction to the early childhood sector. Academic and study skills are developed, particularly around ECE terminology.

Students also gain practical hands-on experience in a local ECE Centre to realise their potential as a trainee early childhood educator.

The working with children programme provides essential learning for those who want to move on to higher education in the subject.

Working with children graduates qualify to apply to other tertiary providers to study programmes such as the New Zealand Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 5), or even a Bachelor of Teaching at Level 7.

The diploma qualification is popular with Training For You graduates.

Of this latest cohort, three students are undertaking the diploma programme at UCOL.

Past working with children students have said their learning with Training For You was invaluable when moving onto higher studies.

Training For You delivers a range of programmes from its city campus, incorporating NCEA Level 1 and 2 credits and other Level 2 and 3 qualifications.

• Training For You is accepting enrolments now for working with children (Level 3) and healthcare (Level 2) for a start date of July 29.