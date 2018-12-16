Nga Tawa School has named its new leaders and celebrated its achievers at its annual prize-giving ceremony for 2018.

Feilding's Rebecca Nesdale has been named as the head girl for 2019 and Holly Hodgson, of Hunterville, will be her deputy.

Nesdale has always viewed the role of head girl as one that is challenging and busy, but also rewarding and influential.

She is excited about the challenge.

Advertisement

"In my years at Nga Tawa, the head girl has always been someone I have looked up to and inspired me to be a woman of influence," Nesdale said.

"I believe having strong female role models is important for every young girl and I'm honoured that I now have the opportunity to inspire our younger students."

The big winners on the night were Bridget Bone and Lydia Whyte, who were announced as joint winners of the Claire Anderson Cup and Prize Dux Litterarum.

Both Bone and Whyte had a grade point average of 100, making them the top academic students at the school on Calico Line in Marton.

Whyte featured in the Chronicle early this year when she received a double scholarship and when she was part of Nga Tawa's successful debating team.

Bone was this year's head girl at Nga Tawa and featured in the Chronicle when she was named as one of nine Nga Tawa students to win a university scholarship.

Full list of leaders for Nga Tawa School in 2019:

Head of Sport – Tessa Strang; Head of Humanities – Mereana Gardiner-Davis; Head Scholar – Anya Weth; Head of Chapel and Service – Jezelle Bidois; Head of Equestrian – Katrina Vagg; Head of Barker – Aliyah Dekker; Head of Birch – Ellie Fleury; Head of Sprott – Isabella Wassilieff; Head of Studholme – Aneeka Craig.

Full list of awards winners for Nga Tawa School in 2018:

Pointon Cup and Prize for Dux Artium – Shauna Lane; Wendy Willis Cup and Prize for Sports Dux – Jessica Pfefferle; Victoria University Tangiwai Scholarship – Juliet Bonnor, Amelia Bryant, Georgia Green, Lydia Whyte; University of Otago New Frontier Scholarship – Yuen Man (Stephanie) Chan, Hannah Lane; University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship – Lara Westraad; University of Canterbury Product Design Scholarship – Jaimey Clifton; University of Otago Academic Excellence Scholarship – Alexandra Burns, Bridget Bone

Internship – Florentine Majid has been awarded a three-month internship with Deloitte in Munich, Germany.

STEM – Anya Weth and Jaimey Clifton were presented awards from Ballance Agri-Nutrients for their success in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.