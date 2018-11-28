The new Rotorua Principals' Association president wants to unite the association as multiple new principals prepare to take up new roles next year.

Former president Briar Stewart has stood down from the role as she is leaving her job as principal at Rotokawa School, so Mokoia Intermediate principal Rawiri Wihapi has stepped up to the plate.

Wihapi said he was looking forward to bringing the association closer together so it could help guide the multiple new principals stepping into the role next year.

Mokoia Intermediate principal Rawiri Wihapi is the new Rotorua Principals' Association president. Photo / Stephen Parker

"We need to re-establish our association to be strong, unifying all principals so we can help each other.

"We have a whole lot of new principals coming. They will come with fresh ideas they will come wanting to have guidance and the only way we can support that is by being strong as an association."

Wihapi said the association's strength was that it supported principals helping principals.

"I think about re-igniting how the Rotorua Principals' Association used to be - vibrant, together, principals who have that collegiality, to have a listening ear. That's what I want to re-establish."

Wihapi said there were several issues facing education, and many of them were part of the NZEI Te Riu Roa claim for primary and intermediate school teachers and principals.

"The big issues are probably not enough funding around the political stuff."

Wihapi said extra support for special needs students was also important.

"One thing I believe in is the wellbeing of our teachers and principals. If we're doing a job, but not getting the accolades teachers deserve, it makes the job a lot harder. Hence the reason we have teachers and principals leaving the profession," he said.

"As president, I want to ensure we have a positive focus on wellbeing. I truly believe that if everyone is looking after each other, outcomes for kids are going to be way better."

Wihapi said outgoing president Stewart had done "a great job" in the almost two years she had been in the role.

Wihapi became principal of Mokoia Intermediate at the start of 2018 and was principal at Whangamarino School before that.

He is also the vice-president of Te Akatea, the New Zealand Māori Principals' Association.