Now you're cooking: five easy ways to win in the kitchen

Baked brie in the KitchenAid Mini Cocotte. Image / Supplied.

Just in time for the festive season, New World's exclusive KitchenAid ovenware collectables are making sure we all have our time to shine come meal time.

They say we eat with our eyes first; this summer season New World has made that all the more true with their latest exciting collectable offer – five pieces of beautifully crafted KitchenAid ovenware, exclusive to New World.

"We wanted something that people would be proud to have in their home," says Pippa Prain, New World's head of marketing and customer experience. "These are absolutely the kind of items you can take straight from the oven or hob onto the dining table."

While the Christmas table is set to look super stylish this year, the great news is that KitchenAid ovenware is also built to last, ideally suited for Kiwi home cooks, and using the pieces to make a splash in the kitchen doesn't require chef-style skills. "I'm a working parent with two kids," says Pippa. "So I totally know the need for those maximum impact, minimal effort hacks that you want up your sleeve for when people come round."

Luckily, Pippa and her team have sorted that for us – with a range of seasonal recipes to inspire customers to get cooking in their new KitchenAid pieces (recipe cards are available instore and online.)

KitchenAid ovenware range. Photo / Supplied.

All you need to do now is get shopping – for every $20 spent on qualifying products in New World stores, or online, you'll receive a sticker to go towards redeeming one of three stoneware or two cast iron pieces in the range (and there is part pay available too).

The promotion is already live and you'll have until January 23 to collect as many stickers as you need. But word to the wise, don't delay redeeming; it's first in, first served while stocks last. Look out for bonus sticker products each week too, to help you reach your cookware goals even faster.

To inspire your choices and get the culinary creativity fires burning, here are five ways to put some dazzle on to the festive table, and beyond:

1. Add some wow to your next cheese platter - using the Mini Cocotte.

"We're thinking this could be the recipe of the season," says Pippa. "It's a little bit retro – but it's time to bring it back". She's talking about that oozy, bubbling treat of baked brie or camembert, cooked to perfection in the perfectly formed little cocotte dish. "It's super simple – we have a recipe that features honey, pistachios and cranberry – just pop it in the oven and you can bring it out as the centrepiece to a cheese platter or just on its own with some toasted baguette. A real crowd-pleaser." Side note: individual crème brulee or baked eggs are the Mini Cocotte's best friend too.

Pippa Prain, Head of marketing and customer experience for New World, with the recipe of the season - baked brie in the Mini Cocotte. Image / Supplied.

2. Get picnic perfect summer tarts and pies or create a sweet showstopper - using the ruffled Pie Dish.

A classic piece, the ruffled Pie Dish is as good-looking as it is practical. The New World herby potato filo tart recipe is a simple but impressive dish that can also use up leftovers from roasted or mashed potatoes. But Pippa is most excited about the super festive White Rocky Road Baked Cheesecake recipe developed for this piece. "I'm personally a massive fan of a baked cheesecake because I just think it's pretty fail-safe in terms of you just know it's going to turn out alright – and you can go to town with the toppings," she says. "It would look really great on the Christmas table."

3. Go sustainable with your "take a plate", using the Medium Baker dish with reusable bamboo lid.

The lovely added extra of the bamboo lid makes this dish perfect for storing leftovers or taking to a potluck without the fuss and rubbish of cling wrap. "If you're taking it round to a friend's house, you don't need to put the cling-wrap on it and it's perfect for display – put it out on the table with the lid on it until you're ready to serve," says Pippa. "Great for outdoors to keep the bugs off," she adds. (Take note: the lid can't go in the oven.)

KitchenAid Grill Pan. Image / Supplied.

4. Barbecue rained out? Keep those char marks whatever the weather, using the Grill Pan.

This wonderfully weighty castiron Grill Gan has a decent surface area making grilling everything from steaks, chicken strips and prawn skewers to green beans, asparagus spears and grilled peaches, a simple but impressive feat. "Pretty much anything you can do on the barbecue, you can do on the Grill Pan," says Pippa. "Grill lines make everything look and taste that much more delicious."

5. Create one-pot wonders, using the Round Casserole pot.

"This one we reckon is going to be the real showstopper in the line-up," says Pippa. While this cast iron beauty is superb for wintry casseroles and stews, there's many dishes suited to the summer season that this covetable item makes light work of, such as the one-dish chicken biryani recipe created by New World. "If you've got friends coming over, you can sprinkle it with pomegranate seeds to make it look more festive – its super easy, you just pop it all in the pot." With many of us becoming bread-making aficionados over the lockdown periods, you'll be pleased to know this gem is great for a crusty loaf, too. This piece is only available to New World Clubcard members – but its free and easy to join.

