Lisa's Steamed Custard Buns

Put Anchor Blue™ Milk, sugar, yeast in a mixer and mix a little bit then wait for 5 minutes. After that, add salt and flour slowly into the mixer. Let the mixer run for 5-10 minutes.

Take the dough out and cover the dough with a wet cloth. Let it rise around 30-45 minutes at room temperature. Speed up dough rising time by preheating the oven at 95ºC then turn the oven off. After that, put the dough in the oven and cover with a wet cloth.

In a saucepan put Anchor Vanilla Custard and ½ cup of corn starch to thicken.

Turn on the stove to a low to medium heat and keep stirring until it thickens and then put aside to cool

Once the dough has proofed cut into 10 small portions and roll into balls

Using a rolling pin, roll each ball out onto a lightly floured board until flattened (not too thin)

Take one flattened dough ball at a time into the palm of your hand and spoon in a heaped tablespoon of custard into the middle and fold the dough around it until closed and small ball is formed (about the size of a golf ball)