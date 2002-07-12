Lisa's Steamed Custard Buns

Creamy pillows of perfection, these beautiful steamed buns will delight all your guests.
Don't just save these buns for a special occasion! There is a therapeutic nature to working with the light dough and filling each ball with delicious Anchor Custard. Lightly thickened to hold shape when steaming, the surprise and delight of warm custard encased by the rich but light dough is a moment to savour.
Ingredients
Thickened Anchor Custard filling:
|600g
|Anchor Vanilla Custard
|½ cup
|cornflour
Homemade Custard filling:
|1 cup & 4 tbsp
|Anchor Blue™ milk
|4 tbsp
|Anchor Butter
|1 cup
|sugar
|2 tbsp
|Anchor Vanilla Custard (to be thickened)
|½ cup
|cornflour
Dough:
|1 cup
|Anchor Blue™ milk
|2 tsp
|sugar
|2 tsp
|yeast
Method:
- Put Anchor Blue™ Milk, sugar, yeast in a mixer and mix a little bit then wait for 5 minutes. After that, add salt and flour slowly into the mixer. Let the mixer run for 5-10 minutes.
- Take the dough out and cover the dough with a wet cloth. Let it rise around 30-45 minutes at room temperature. Speed up dough rising time by preheating the oven at 95ºC then turn the oven off. After that, put the dough in the oven and cover with a wet cloth.
- In a saucepan put Anchor Vanilla Custard and ½ cup of corn starch to thicken.
- Turn on the stove to a low to medium heat and keep stirring until it thickens and then put aside to cool
- Once the dough has proofed cut into 10 small portions and roll into balls
- Using a rolling pin, roll each ball out onto a lightly floured board until flattened (not too thin)
- Take one flattened dough ball at a time into the palm of your hand and spoon in a heaped tablespoon of custard into the middle and fold the dough around it until closed and small ball is formed (about the size of a golf ball)
- Cut a small piece of parchment paper for each bun to prevent sticking on the bamboo basket and steam until the dough is glossy and plump.