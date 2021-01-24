Grilled Pineapple and Coconut Popsicles + Video

Cut the skin on the pineapple then cut half of the pineapple into 12 thin half moons (with the cores cut out). Set aside. Roughly chop the remaining pineapple.

Add chopped pineapple, coconut milk, honey and sea salt to a blender and blend until smooth.

Preheat the barbecue on medium heat. Drizzle with coconut oil then grill the pineapple rounds until deliciously charred, about 3 minutes each side.

Divide blended mixture and grilled pineapple pieces evenly amongst popsicle moulds. Insert the sticks and freeze overnight, or until firm.