Grilled Pineapple and Coconut Popsicles + Video

These grilled pineapple and coconut popsicles are deliciously refreshing. We char the pineapple on the barbecue for extra flavour and fun.
Prep time: 10 mins (+ freezing time)
Cook time: 10 mins
Makes: 6
Ingredients
|1 whole
|Dole Golden Pineapple
|½ can
|coconut milk
|¼ cup
|creamed honey, or to taste
|Pinch
|of sea salt
|2 tsp
|Olivado Coconut Oil, melted
Equipment
Popsicle moulds with sticks KitchenAid Cordless 5 cup food chopper
Discriptions
- Cut the skin on the pineapple then cut half of the pineapple into 12 thin half moons (with the cores cut out). Set aside. Roughly chop the remaining pineapple.
- Add chopped pineapple, coconut milk, honey and sea salt to a blender and blend until smooth.
- Preheat the barbecue on medium heat. Drizzle with coconut oil then grill the pineapple rounds until deliciously charred, about 3 minutes each side.
- Divide blended mixture and grilled pineapple pieces evenly amongst popsicle moulds. Insert the sticks and freeze overnight, or until firm.
- To serve, simply run the moulds under warm water to easily pull out the popsicles.