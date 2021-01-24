Website of the Year

Grilled Pineapple and Coconut Popsicles + Video

These grilled pineapple and coconut popsicles are deliciously refreshing. We char the pineapple on the barbecue for extra flavour and fun.

Prep time: 10 mins (+ freezing time)
Cook time: 10 mins
Makes: 6

Ingredients

1 wholeDole Golden Pineapple
½ cancoconut milk
¼ cupcreamed honey, or to taste
Pinchof sea salt
2 tspOlivado Coconut Oil, melted

Equipment

Popsicle moulds with sticks KitchenAid Cordless 5 cup food chopper

Discriptions

  1. Cut the skin on the pineapple then cut half of the pineapple into 12 thin half moons (with the cores cut out). Set aside. Roughly chop the remaining pineapple.
  2. Add chopped pineapple, coconut milk, honey and sea salt to a blender and blend until smooth.
  3. Preheat the barbecue on medium heat. Drizzle with coconut oil then grill the pineapple rounds until deliciously charred, about 3 minutes each side.
  4. Divide blended mixture and grilled pineapple pieces evenly amongst popsicle moulds. Insert the sticks and freeze overnight, or until firm.
  5. To serve, simply run the moulds under warm water to easily pull out the popsicles.

