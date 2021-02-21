Air fryer Popcorn Chicken + Video

Air fryer popcorn chicken is simple to prepare and much healthier than deep-fried versions. A crowd pleaser and your new favourite party snack! Kids will love them too.
Prep time: 10 minutes + marinating
Cook time: 25 minutes
Serves: 8 as an appetiser
Ingredients
|1 cup
|buttermilk
|1 tsp
|Chipotle and Orange Rub
|4
|Waitoa Free Range Chicken Thigh Fillets, cut into 2-3 cm pieces
|3 Tbsp
|Superb Herb Chives, chopped
|1½ cups
|FreshLife Cornmeal Flour
|Olivado Avocado Cooking Oil
Dipping sauce
|½ cup
|mayonnaise
|1 Tbsp
|mustard
|1 tsp
|honey
Directions
- Preheat the air fryer to 180°C.
- In a bowl whisk together buttermilk, spice mix, chives, salt & pepper. Add chicken and leave to marinate for 10 minutes.
- Working in batches, coat the chicken pieces in cornmeal flour until fully coated. Lay chicken in even layers in air fryer basket. Drizzle a little oil all over the chicken.
- Cook chicken until golden and cooked through for 20 minutes.
- Dipping sauce: In a small bowl, combine all ingredients.
- Serve the hot popcorn chicken with a pot of dipping sauce.