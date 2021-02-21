Air fryer Popcorn Chicken + Video

Preheat the air fryer to 180°C.

In a bowl whisk together buttermilk, spice mix, chives, salt & pepper. Add chicken and leave to marinate for 10 minutes.

Working in batches, coat the chicken pieces in cornmeal flour until fully coated. Lay chicken in even layers in air fryer basket. Drizzle a little oil all over the chicken.

Cook chicken until golden and cooked through for 20 minutes.

Dipping sauce: In a small bowl, combine all ingredients.