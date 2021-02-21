Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sponsored

Air fryer Popcorn Chicken + Video

Air fryer Popcorn Chicken + Video

Air fryer Popcorn Chicken. Image / Supplied.

Air fryer popcorn chicken is simple to prepare and much healthier than deep-fried versions. A crowd pleaser and your new favourite party snack! Kids will love them too.

Prep time: 10 minutes + marinating
Cook time: 25 minutes
Serves: 8 as an appetiser

Ingredients

1 cupbuttermilk
1 tspChipotle and Orange Rub
4Waitoa Free Range Chicken Thigh Fillets, cut into 2-3 cm pieces
3 TbspSuperb Herb Chives, chopped
1½ cupsFreshLife Cornmeal Flour
Olivado Avocado Cooking Oil

Dipping sauce

½ cupmayonnaise
1 Tbspmustard
1 tsphoney

Directions

  1. Preheat the air fryer to 180°C.
  2. In a bowl whisk together buttermilk, spice mix, chives, salt & pepper. Add chicken and leave to marinate for 10 minutes.
  3. Working in batches, coat the chicken pieces in cornmeal flour until fully coated. Lay chicken in even layers in air fryer basket. Drizzle a little oil all over the chicken.
  4. Cook chicken until golden and cooked through for 20 minutes.
  5. Dipping sauce: In a small bowl, combine all ingredients.
  6. Serve the hot popcorn chicken with a pot of dipping sauce.

Collections you may like

Summer berry recipes
Eatwell

Summer berry recipes

Quick Read

Raspberries, blackberries and blueberries... make the most of this summer bounty.

Pomegranate recipes
Eatwell

Pomegranate recipes

Quick Read

Pomegranate seeds add a gorgeous pop of colour to countless sweet and savoury dishes.

Recipes supplied by