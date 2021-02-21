Air-fried Banana S'mores Boats + Video

Air fryer + bananas = winning combo! Watch whole bananas turn soft and creamy and their flavour intensify to make them the perfect base for S'mores toppings. This quick and easy dessert will have the kids go bananas!
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 5 mins
Serve: 4
Ingredients
|3 Tbsp
|whole oats
|3 Tbsp
|FreshLife Macadamia Nuts, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Olivado Extra Virgin Macadamia Nut Oil
|4
|Dole Bananas
|½ cup
|marshmallows
|¼ cup
|chocolate chips
Directions
- Preheat the air fryer to 200°C.
- In a small bowl combine oats, macadamia nuts and oil. Set aside.
- Make a slit into the un-peeled bananas lengthwise along the inside of the curve. Open the banana slightly to form a pocket.
- Fill each pocket with marshmallows and chocolate chips. Top with the oats and nuts mixture.
- Place the bananas in the air fryer basket, resting them on each other to keep them upright with the filling facing up. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the banana is soft to the touch, the peel has blackened and the fillings have melted and toasted.