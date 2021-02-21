Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sponsored

Air-fried Banana S'mores Boats + Video

Air fryer + bananas = winning combo! Watch whole bananas turn soft and creamy and their flavour intensify to make them the perfect base for S’mores toppings. This quick and easy dessert will have the kids go bananas!

Air fryer + bananas = winning combo! Watch whole bananas turn soft and creamy and their flavour intensify to make them the perfect base for S'mores toppings. This quick and easy dessert will have the kids go bananas!

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 5 mins
Serve: 4

Ingredients

3 Tbspwhole oats
3 TbspFreshLife Macadamia Nuts, chopped
1 TbspOlivado Extra Virgin Macadamia Nut Oil
4Dole Bananas
½ cupmarshmallows
¼ cupchocolate chips

Directions

  1. Preheat the air fryer to 200°C.
  2. In a small bowl combine oats, macadamia nuts and oil. Set aside.
  3. Make a slit into the un-peeled bananas lengthwise along the inside of the curve. Open the banana slightly to form a pocket.
  4. Fill each pocket with marshmallows and chocolate chips. Top with the oats and nuts mixture.
  5. Place the bananas in the air fryer basket, resting them on each other to keep them upright with the filling facing up. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the banana is soft to the touch, the peel has blackened and the fillings have melted and toasted.
Banana Smores. Image / Supplied.
Banana Smores. Image / Supplied.

Collections you may like

Summer berry recipes
Eatwell

Summer berry recipes

Quick Read

Raspberries, blackberries and blueberries... make the most of this summer bounty.

Pomegranate recipes
Eatwell

Pomegranate recipes

Quick Read

Pomegranate seeds add a gorgeous pop of colour to countless sweet and savoury dishes.

Recipes supplied by