Yoghurt bowl with harissa chickpeas & persimmon salad

Photo / David Frenkiel

Green Kitchen duo, David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl, have done it again – their latest cookbook is yet another mouthwatering collection of vegetarian meals, this time separated into quick and slow meals, so whether you need a nutritious meal in a hurry or have a weekend to conjure up some deliciousness, you're covered.

Of this yoghurt bowl, the pair say, "In our house, 'Yoghurt Bowl' is the answer to many questions. Breakfast? Yoghurt Bowl. Lunch? Yoghurt Bowl. Sometimes, it can even be dessert. For a lunch bowl, we stir herbs into the yoghurt, heat a pan of chickpeas and harissa, and serve it with a crunchy salad, with seasonal fruit for balanced sweetness. And best of all, it's quick!"

Quick: 15 mins

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp rose harissa (add more or less as you prefer) 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 tsp ground cumin 400g tin chickpeas (or butter beans or cannellini beans) 2 Tbsp sesame seeds 1 celery stalk, finely sliced ½ cucumber, sliced into half rounds 4 romaine lettuce leaves, roughly chopped 1 persimmon, chopped into wedges Handful dill, finely chopped Handful mint, finely chopped 1 lemon, juice only 1 cup plain yoghurt To taste sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Heat the olive oil, harissa, garlic, cumin and chickpeas in a large saucepan over a medium–low heat and let them sizzle for a few minutes, then add the sesame seeds and season to taste. Reduce the heat to very low while you prepare the rest of the meal. In a large bowl, combine the celery, cucumber, lettuce, persimmon wedges, and half of the herbs. Squeeze over the lemon juice and sprinkle with a pinch of salt, then toss together. Divide the remaining herbs between 2 serving bowls. Add the yoghurt to the bowls and stir together, swooshing it up around the edges. Add the salad to the bowls over the yoghurt, then top with the spicy chickpeas, drizzling over any leftover harissa oil from the pan. Dig in with a spoon.



Seasonal swaps: Try dried apricots, fresh cantaloupe melon or grapes instead of persimmon, for a bit of sweetness.

No harissa? You can add other flavours to your chickpeas: try sesame oil and soy sauce, or cumin and paprika.

Edited extract from Green Kitchen: Quick & Slow – Joyful Vegetarian Recipes for Quick Weeknight Fixes and Slow Weekend Meals by David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl, published by Hardie Grant Book. Photography by David Frenkiel. RRP $50, available in stores nationally.