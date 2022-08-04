Winter panzanella salad

Croutons
|100 ml
|Extra virgin olive oil
|5
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|700 g
|Bread, stale country-style bread, cubed (Main)
|1 to taste
|Salt & freshly ground pepper
|60 g
|Parmesan cheese, finely grated
Salad
|1
|Red onion, thinly sliced
|3 Tbsp
|White wine vinegar
|1 to taste
|Flaky sea salt
|4 cups
|Buttercup pumpkins, peeled, seeded, and diced (Main)
|100 ml
|Extra virgin olive oil, plus extra 1.5 tbsp
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh rosemary, chopped
|1 to taste
|Freshly ground black pepper
|500 g
|Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed, then halved (Main)
|½ cup
|Flat leaf (Italian) parsley, leaves
Directions
- Croutons:Preheat oven to 180 degC. Heat the oil gently in a large skillet.
- Add the garlic and the bread cubes. Toss to coat well.
- Add most of the grated cheese and stir.
- Transfer bread to a baking sheet and sprinkle with the remaining cheese and salt and pepper, then gently toss again.
- Bake for about 10-15 minutes, stirring once or twice, until the croutons are crisp and golden. Set aside and let cool.
- Salad:Soak the sliced red onion in the wine vinegar with a pinch of salt for about 15 minutes.
- Toss the pumpkin with 1½ tablespoons of the olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper.
- Arrange in a single layer on a baking tray and bake until tender and lightly caramelised, about 20 minutes. Let cool.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the quartered Brussels sprouts and cook for about four minutes until tender but still crisp.
- Drain and cool under cold running water, drain till dry.
- Into the reserved red onions and vinegar, whisk the remaining olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a large bowl combine the roasted squash, croutons, and Brussels sprouts.
- Add some of your favourite vinaigrette and toss. Add the parsley leaves and toss again. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
- Garnish with grated parmesan and serve immediately.