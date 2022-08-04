Winter panzanella salad

Croutons:Preheat oven to 180 degC. Heat the oil gently in a large skillet.

Add the garlic and the bread cubes. Toss to coat well.

Add most of the grated cheese and stir.

Transfer bread to a baking sheet and sprinkle with the remaining cheese and salt and pepper, then gently toss again.

Bake for about 10-15 minutes, stirring once or twice, until the croutons are crisp and golden. Set aside and let cool.

Salad:Soak the sliced red onion in the wine vinegar with a pinch of salt for about 15 minutes.

Toss the pumpkin with 1½ tablespoons of the olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper.

Arrange in a single layer on a baking tray and bake until tender and lightly caramelised, about 20 minutes. Let cool.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the quartered Brussels sprouts and cook for about four minutes until tender but still crisp.

Drain and cool under cold running water, drain till dry.

Into the reserved red onions and vinegar, whisk the remaining olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

In a large bowl combine the roasted squash, croutons, and Brussels sprouts.

Add some of your favourite vinaigrette and toss. Add the parsley leaves and toss again. Taste and adjust the seasoning.