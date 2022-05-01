Winter comfort meals: Mac and 3 cheese

Lucy Lord's cookbook Cook for the Soul is all about delicious comfort. And this mac n cheese recipe is comfort at its best, she says. "I've used three different types of cheese here to add lots of flavour. A touch of Dijon mustard adds a subtle but fiery kick and the grilled breadcrumb topping adds a deliciously golden crunch to the creamy, cheesy filling underneath."
Ingredients
|600g
|elbow macaroni pasta
|120g
|butter, plus 2 Tbsp
|2 cloves garlic, very finely chopped
|garlic, very finely chopped
|90g
|plain flour
|1L
|whole milk
|2 Tbsp
|Dijon mustard
|400g
|strong cheddar cheese, grated
|200g
|gruyère cheese, grated
|120g
|parmesan cheese, grated
|120g
|panko breadcrumbs
|To taste
|salt and freshly ground black pepper
|To garnish
|chopped parsley
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan and grease a large ovenproof dish (mine was 33 x 23cm).
- Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil and cook the pasta for 2 minutes less than stated on the packet. Drain, then drizzle and toss with a little olive oil to keep from sticking together.
- Melt the 120g butter in a large saucepan over a medium heat, add the garlic and stir for about a minute until aromatic. Add the flour and gently combine with a balloon whisk until the mixture looks like wet sand. Cook for about 1 minute, whisking all the time, then gradually pour in the milk, whisking until you have a smooth sauce. Simmer for 5–7 minutes (keep whisking) until thick and velvety, similar to condensed milk. Remove from the heat, stir through the mustard and season.
- Stir through two-thirds of the grated cheeses, adding a handful at a time and stirring to mix together. Tip the drained, cooked pasta into the saucepan (or mix both in a large bowl), season with salt and pepper to taste and then pour the pasta mix into the greased baking dish.
- Melt the 2 tablespoons butter in a small saucepan over a medium heat and add the breadcrumbs, stirring to coat. Cook for a couple of minutes until golden and crisp.
- Scatter the remaining cheese over the pasta mix, followed by the breadcrumbs. Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden and crisp. I like to put this under a very hot grill for the last few minutes, so that the top of the macaroni has a golden, crunchy crust. Let it stand for 15 minutes before serving, scattered with parsley.
Notes
• This can be made in advance and kept in the fridge for up to 2 days before baking, or frozen for up to 3 months. Defrost overnight in the fridge before baking.
• Use any cheeses you love or stick to one or two types.
• Store leftovers in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Extracted from Cook for the Soul by Lucy Lord (HarperCollins, RRP $37.99). Photography by Martin Poole.