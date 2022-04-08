Warming lentil, bacon and pumpkin soup

There is no pre-soaking or pre-cooking puy lentils in this simple soup. You will find them in a packet at your local supermarket. Adding warm bread for dipping into this hearty soup is a no-brainer.

Garnish with cream, chopped mint and croutons.

Ingredients

50 g Butter 1 Onion, chopped 3 Garlic cloves, crushed ½ cup Puy lentils (Main) 800 g Pumpkin, peeled and chopped (Main) 1 Ltr Vegetable stock, or chicken stock 500 g Bacon bones (Main) ½ cup Mint leaves

Directions

1. In a large pot, warm the butter. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the lentils, pumpkin, stock, bones and mint leaves, cooking for 40 minutes until the pumpkin is completely soft. Remove the bacon bones.

2. Puree the soup, then return to a clean pot.

3. Before serving reheat the soup, add a little extra liquid if needed. Test the seasoning.

4. Serve hot with a swirl of cream, extra mint leaves and crunchy croutons.

