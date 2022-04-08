Voyager 2021 media awards
Warming lentil, bacon and pumpkin soup

for 6 people
Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

There is no pre-soaking or pre-cooking puy lentils in this simple soup. You will find them in a packet at your local supermarket. Adding warm bread for dipping into this hearty soup is a no-brainer.

Garnish with cream, chopped mint and croutons.

Ingredients

50 gButter
1Onion, chopped
3Garlic cloves, crushed
½ cupPuy lentils (Main)
800 gPumpkin, peeled and chopped (Main)
1 LtrVegetable stock, or chicken stock
500 gBacon bones (Main)
½ cupMint leaves

Directions

1. In a large pot, warm the butter. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the lentils, pumpkin, stock, bones and mint leaves, cooking for 40 minutes until the pumpkin is completely soft. Remove the bacon bones.

2. Puree the soup, then return to a clean pot.

3. Before serving reheat the soup, add a little extra liquid if needed. Test the seasoning.

4. Serve hot with a swirl of cream, extra mint leaves and crunchy croutons.

