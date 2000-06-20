Vietnamese style Caramel Chicken

Photo / Supplied.

Done in 30 minutes this one-pan Vietnamese-style chicken dish is the perfect combination of sweet and salty. Ideal for the whole whānau we guarantee you'll be racing back for seconds. This heavenly dish is best served on a pile of steamed rice to soak up all that delicious caramel sauce!

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 20 mins

Skill level: Easy as

Ingredients

8 Chicken thighs, cut in half 1 Red onion, sliced 2 Cloves garlic 1 tsp Cracked black pepper ¼ cup Pams Soy Sauce ½ cup Pams Brown Sugar 2 Tbsp Fish sauce 2 cups Pams Jasmine Rice, steamed 4 Bok choy, cut in half

Method

Add a splash of oil to a large fry pan over high heat and, working in batches, brown the chicken for a couple of minutes on each side, until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside. Reduce the heat to medium and add the red onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally until soft and translucent. Return the chicken to the pan and add the black pepper and soy sauce. Reduce the heat to low and leave to simmer for 5 minutes. Bring the heat back up to high and add the brown sugar, cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until the sauce is thick and syrupy. Add the fish sauce and stir to combine. Remove from heat and serve with steamed rice and bok choy.

Top Tip

Take your dish to the next level by serving with sliced red chillies and a sprinkle of coriander.

This content has been created in partnership with New World