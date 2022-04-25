Vegetarian mushroom and kale carbonara

Working quickly when making a carbonara is the key to perfecting this fresh, hot pasta dish. Delay cooking the onions until your pasta is about to go in the boiling water; this will ensure your timing is perfect. Once all the ingredients are in the pan and are hot and steaming, it is ready to serve. Another dish that is great the following day.

Ingredients

400 g Spaghetti (Main) 20 g Butter ½ Onions, chopped finely 2 Garlic cloves, sliced 400 g Mushrooms, sliced (Main) 3 Eggs, lightly whisked 150 ml Sour cream 1 Tbsp Lemon zest 1 cup Grated parmesan cheese, plus extra to serve 1 serving Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to serve 100 g Kale leaves (Main) ½ cup Chopped parsley

Directions

Get a large pot of salted water with a dash of oil on the boil. Add the pasta and cook according to packet instructions. Heat the butter in a large frying pan. Add the onions and garlic, cooking for 4 minutes to soften. Add the mushrooms letting them cook down and extracting the juices. To the whisked eggs add the sour cream, zest, parmesan and salt and freshly ground pepper. Strain the pasta and add to the mushrooms, tossing well. When hot, add the kale and egg mixture tossing until it has just wilted. Then remove the pan from the heat continuing to toss. Serve immediately with chopped parsley and extra grated parmesan.

