Vegetable stem stir-fry with walnuts

for 4 people
Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

I never throw away the stems from vegetables. Not only are they packed full of flavour, but they can be put to use as the star of this dish, which includes ingredients that often end up in the bin. Herb stalks can and should be used too.

Ingredients

1 stemBroccoli (Main)
1 stemCauliflower (Main)
1 bunchAsparagus, trimmed (Main)
1 TbspOlive oil
1 tspSesame oil
½ cupToasted walnuts
1 cupBaby beetroot leaves
1 handfulCarrot, green leafy tops

Herb dressing

½ cupBasil
½ cupParsley
¼ cupLemon juice
2 TbspOlive oil

Directions

  1. Slice the stems of the broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus thinly.
  2. In a large frying pan heat the oils. Add the vegetables tossing for a few minutes until just cooked through. Toss in the walnuts and beetroot leaves. Spoon on to a serving dish.
  3. For the herb dressing combine the herbs, lemon juice and oil and drizzle over the vegetables. Garnish with carrot and beetroot leaves.

