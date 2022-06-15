Vegetable stem stir-fry with walnuts

I never throw away the stems from vegetables. Not only are they packed full of flavour, but they can be put to use as the star of this dish, which includes ingredients that often end up in the bin. Herb stalks can and should be used too.

Ingredients

1 stem Broccoli (Main) 1 stem Cauliflower (Main) 1 bunch Asparagus, trimmed (Main) 1 Tbsp Olive oil 1 tsp Sesame oil ½ cup Toasted walnuts 1 cup Baby beetroot leaves 1 handful Carrot, green leafy tops

Herb dressing

½ cup Basil ½ cup Parsley ¼ cup Lemon juice 2 Tbsp Olive oil

Directions