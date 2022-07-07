Vanya Insull's oven-baked five spice pork belly

The face behind the popular VJ Cooks pages on Instagram and Facebook, Vanya Insull has now collated some of her fabulous affordable, no-fuss fare into a cookbook, Everyday Favourites, one that will be dog-eared with heavy use in no time.

Vanya says, "I've been making this pork belly for years, and everyone who tries it is always impressed. Cooking it in the oven makes it extra tender, and then taking the lid off for the last 30 minutes crisps up the fat. Packed full of flavour and served on steamed rice with a side of pak choy, it's the perfect meal to make on the weekend when you have friends and family coming over. I guarantee they will be impressed!"

Ingredients

1kg boneless pork belly strips, cut into bite-sized pieces 1 Tbsp plain flour 1 cup beef stock 1 cup boiling water

Five spice marinade

¼ cup soy sauce 2 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar 2 Tbsp brown sugar 2 tsp Chinese five spice 1 tsp ground coriander 1 tsp sesame oil 1 tsp garlic powder Pinch chilli flakes 3 star anise (optional) 2 cinnamon sticks (optional)

To serve

1 spring onion, sliced 1 Tbsp sesame seeds

Directions

Preheat the oven to 170°C fan bake. Place the pork in a baking dish, sprinkle with flour and turn to coat. To make the five spice marinade: Combine all the ingredients in a jug. Pour the marinade over the pork and turn to coat. Add the stock, cover with a lid or tinfoil and bake for 1½-2 hours. Remove from the oven, stir, then add the boiling water. Turn the oven up to 200°C and bake uncovered for 30 minutes until the pork is looking and smelling amazing. If your sauce is too thick, add more water, or if it seems too thin, cook for a bit longer. Scatter with the spring onion and sesame seeds to serve.

TIPS AND TRICKS

- If using star anise and cinnamon sticks, make sure you remove them before serving so people don't break their teeth.

- To make this in a slow cooker, coat the pork pieces in flour, then pour in the marinade and stock. Stir well then cook on high for 3-4 hours, or on low for 7-8 hours, until the pork is tender and the sauce has thickened up. Transfer the pork to an ovenproof dish and grill it for 10 minutes to crisp it up at the end.

Edited extract from Everyday Favourites: Delicious, easy meal solutions for busy families by Vanya Insull, published by Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP $39.99. Photography by Melanie Jenkins, Flash Studios